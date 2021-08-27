FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The long-awaited Trader Joe's location in Cool Springs celebrated their grand opening Friday morning.
The store is the first Trader Joe's location in Middle Tennessee to open outside of Davidson County.
It's located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard near the TJ Maxx and Bed Bath and Beyond, at the site of the former Stein Mart.
The other two Midstate locations are located in Green Hills and White Bridge.
