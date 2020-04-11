FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Many restaurants have closed due to concerns with Coronavirus, but many are also offering carry-out options for their guests.
Bricktops Restaurant was ready to begin their carry-out services before the Franklin Fire had to extinguish a fire that began in the kitchen.
According to Fire Marshal Andy King, a fryer malfunctioned when it was re-started and ignited the fire.
The fire spread through the hood system to the roof before crews could arrive on the scene.
King is estimating the damage to be at around $50,000.
No one was injured during this fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.