Cookeville City Map.png

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A spokesperson for the Cookeville Regional Medical Center confirmed that 400 employees will be laid off amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This information comes on the heels of Governor Lee's announcement that the state will allocate $10 million in Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants. 

The grants are to support hospitals that are struggling through this crisis. 

“Small and rural hospitals are critical to fighting COVID-19 and these grants will help complement federal aid dollars to ensure hospitals can continue delivering care through this crisis,” said Lee in a news release.

This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.