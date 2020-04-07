COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A spokesperson for the Cookeville Regional Medical Center confirmed that 400 employees will be laid off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This information comes on the heels of Governor Lee's announcement that the state will allocate $10 million in Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants.
The grants are to support hospitals that are struggling through this crisis.
“Small and rural hospitals are critical to fighting COVID-19 and these grants will help complement federal aid dollars to ensure hospitals can continue delivering care through this crisis,” said Lee in a news release.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
