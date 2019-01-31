COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cookeville Police Department need your help in finding a 23-year-old man wanted for domestic assault, believed to be traveling with his four-year-old son.
Elio Pascual-Andres was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and was last seen near East Jere Whitson Road. His child was wearing a gray sweatshirt and camo pants. It is unclear at this time which direction of travel they were headed in, and how they were traveling.
Cookeville Police is concerned for the child's welfare but do not believe his child is in any immediate danger.
If you know of his whereabouts, please contact Cookeville Police at (931) 526-2125.
