Cookeville Missing Man 1-31-2019

Elio Pascual-Andres

 Cookeville Police Department

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cookeville Police Department need your help in finding a 23-year-old man wanted for domestic assault, believed to be traveling with his four-year-old son.

Elio Pascual-Andres was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and was last seen near East Jere Whitson Road. His child was wearing a gray sweatshirt and camo pants. It is unclear at this time which direction of travel they were headed in, and how they were traveling.

Cookeville Police is concerned for the child's welfare but do not believe his child is in any immediate danger.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact Cookeville Police at (931) 526-2125.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.