COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cookeville Police Department have located a 23-year-old man wanted for domestic assault, believed to be traveling with his four-year-old son.
The Cookevillle Police Department located Elio Pascual-Andres around 11:15p.m. Thursday.
According to police, his 4-year-old son was with him and is safe.
Elio Pascual-Andres was last seen near East Jere Whitson Road.
It is unclear at this time which direction of travel they were headed in, and how they were traveling.
Cookeville Police were concerned for the child's welfare.
