COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is recovering after being shot while outside his home in Cookeville on Wednesday.
Cookeville Police say they responded to a reported shooting just after 7 p.m. in the 700 block of North Franklin Avenue.
Officers at the scene spoke to the victim, 22-year-old Jacob Govea, who said he called 911 after he was shot by an unknown man outside of his home. Govea reportedly told police the man fired six rounds at him from a handgun.
Police say Govea was shot twice in the upper torso and was taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He has since been transferred to Vanderbilt University for treatment.
According to Cookeville Police, the suspect was described as a white male, 5'8" tall wearing black pants, an orange sweatshirt, blue gloves, a hat, and sunglasses.
The shooting is still an active investigation. Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call Cookeville Police 931-520-5320.
