COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police search for a man wanted on aggravated sexual battery and kidnapping charges in Cookeville.
The White County Sheriff’s Office and Cookeville Police Department are working together to locate 29-year-old Tyler Justin Hall. The search comes after an incident at Sam’s Club in Cookeville later Saturday night.
Police said Hall displayed black pistol and ordered a male and female employee from Sam’s Club to get into her car just before midnight. Then, police said Hall ordered them to drive to White County, but when they got close to Walmart, the man wrestled the gun from Hall.
Police said Hall was wearing a red shirt, white shorts, and a gray hat while carrying a camouflage backpack.
Hall was able to run away and has not been arrested at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.
