COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man arrested in Louisiana in connection with the murder of his fiancée in Cookeville this weekend.
Officers were called to apartment complex on West 12th Street on Sunday around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located 23-year-old Lyndzy Bounds unresponsive in the unit and eventually, pronounced her dead at the scene.
Shortly after her death, Bounds’ fiancée Christian Luna was identified as the suspect in her homicide. Investigators issued a warrant for Luna charging him with first-degree murder.
Law enforcement in Carencro, Louisiana took Luna on Monday and he will be held there until he is extradited back to Tennessee.
