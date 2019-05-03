COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Eight people were arrested Thursday during an investigation that focused on human trafficking and prostitution.
According to the Cookeville Police Department, undercover detectives posed as patrons who were willing to solicit or hire other individuals with the intent to engage in sexual activity.
The following people were arrested:
- Joshua Tyler Meadows, age 33, of Cookeville, TN – Patronizing Prostitution
- Kevin Lael Arber, age 58, of Nashville, TN – Patronizing Prostitution
- Sam Barrera, age 20, of Gainesboro, TN – Patronizing Prostitution
- Timothy Howell, age 52, of Jamestown, TN – Patronizing Prostitution
- Bobby McGill, age 20, of Robbins, TN – Patronizing Prostitution
- Matthew Kerney, age 45, of Byrdstown, TN – Patronizing Prostitution
- Michael Custer, age 59, of Lebanon, TN – Patronizing Prostitution
- Amanda Marie Conley, age 38, of Cookeville, TN - Prostitution
Patronizing prostitution is classified as a Class A misdemeanor and prostitution is classified as a Class B misdemeanor. The goal of this investigation was to attempt to locate anyone being exploited into the sex trade. No underage individuals were located.
The Cookeville Police Department urges anyone with information about potential human trafficking situations to call the non-emergency line at 931-526-2125. Victims of human trafficking can call the Cookeville Police Department or a 24-hour toll free hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
