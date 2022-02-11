COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Cookeville family remembers a sister and mother-to-be murdered this weekend, and now her fiancé is charged with first-degree murder.

Bianca Hawklik was Lyndzy Bounds’ sister and said she met Bounds’ fiancé, Christian Luna, a handful of times; one was Sunday. The apartments off 12th Street and Willow Street in Cookeville will always remind Hawklik of her sister.

“I watched them walk back in, and that’s the last time I ever saw my sister,” Hawklik said.

On Sunday, Hawklik said her sister went inside her apartment with Luna to nap. Bounds told her sister Luna was a great guy, but Hawklik said their relationship was moving fast.

“They went from dating, to engaged, to pregnant pretty much in a 4-month time span,” Hawklik explained.

Hawklik said her sister was 12-weeks pregnant and was excited to be a mom. That all changed when Hawklik said she got a call from their mother Sunday night.

“In that moment, I completely fell apart,” Hawklik says. “Reality felt like it shifted.”

Cookeville PD: Man charged with murder after fiancée's death A man in custody in Louisiana is expected to be charged with the murder of his fiancée in Cookeville this weekend.

Sunday afternoon, Cookeville Police said they went to Bounds’ apartment for a welfare check, where they found Bounds dead. So now, Hawklik is planning her sister’s funeral.

“This is the kind of thing I would text her at 3 a.m. when I am sad, and she would be there to talk to me,” Hawklik says. “And she’s not here anymore for that, you know?”

Hawklik wondered if things could have ended differently with her sister now gone.

“I just left, and it was probably one of my biggest regrets,” Hawklik comments.

Cookeville Police said Luna fled to Louisiana and is now in police custody. He will be extradited to Tennessee in the next few weeks.