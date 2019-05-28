CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 60-year-old Cookeville man was found dead on the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail off Highway 68 on Saturday morning.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said hikers found Tommy Woods face-down on the trail around 11 a.m. It appeared he had been dead for several days before being found.
The death appears to be of natural causes.
