COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Cookeville Police Department reported that a man escaped form a work crew this morning.
George Elmore escaped from a work crew near Jackson St. and Willow Ave.
Elmore was arrested on August 25 for evading arrest.
He was last seen wearing street clothes. He is a white male, is 165 lbs. and is short in stature.
If you see Elmore, please call 911 immediately.
