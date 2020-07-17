Derek Hargis

Derek Hargis

 Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Cookeville man has been arrested on two counts of rape of a child.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, authorities had been investigating allegations from two minors made against 34-year-old Derek Hargis. 

After a thorough investigation, authorities issued warrants for two counts of rape of a child under 13 years of age.

Hargis is being held at the Putnam County Jail; bond has been set at $200,000. 

