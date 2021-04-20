Michael Timbrook

Michael Timbrook was arrested in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - FBI agents arrested a 56-year-old man for his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January. 

Michael Timbrook, of Cookeville, will face a U.S. Magistrate judge in Nashville on Tuesday for his part in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.  

FBI released this photo of Michael Timbrook

Timbrook faces charges for knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

Timbrook is one of more than ten people with ties to Tennessee arrested in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

 

