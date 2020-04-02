COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A longterm care facility in Cookeville has 44 cases of COVID-19.
The facility, Signature HealthCare, had 16 staff members and 28 patients test positive for COVID-19, according Lee Rooney, CEO of Signature HeatlhCare.
On March 9, a stop order was put on the facility that was not emergency related.
Every employee was screened daily and was checked for symptoms.
On Tuesday, 320 people were tested and on Wednesday the results came back, showing 16 staff members and 28 patients had tested positive.
These numbers are not yet reflected in Putnam County's number of total cases.
A special staff has been selected to take care of those with COVID-19, while a separate staff will be taking care of those without COVID-19.
Signature HealthCare sent News4 the following statement:
