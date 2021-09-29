COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - First responders in Cookeville are being hailed as heroes after saving a driver from a burning vehicle early Monday Morning.
Police say a driver crashed just after midnight on West 9th Street. Officer David Baker arrived on scene first and tried to use his fire extinguisher on the fire. While trying to control the fire, paramedic Justin Remillard opened another door on the vehicle to try and access the driver. Officer Baker was able to cut the man from the vehicle and pull the unconscious driver out.
The crash is under investigation. If you have any information, please call the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.
