COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today, the Tennessee Comptroller's Office announced an investigation that resulted in the indictments of two firemen who had "double-dipped" on their salaries.
According to the Comptroller's Office, former Cookeville Fire Captain Marvin Montgomery and current Cookeville Fire Captain Shawn Roberson were discovered to have been receiving paychecks from the city and academy for working the same hours at both locations.
The Comptroller's office that both Montgomery and Roberson not only worked at the Cookeville Fire Department, but they also worked as part-time instructors at the Tennessee Fire and Codes Enforcement Academy.
The investigation revealed that Montgomery had received $32,212.75 in compensation from the Cookeville Fire Department that he was not entitled to. Furthermore, Roberson improperly obtained $2,622.53 from the Cookeville Fire Department for 109.5 hours he did not work.
“Management oversight is an important component in preventing improper compensation,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “Supervisors and managers must carefully review timesheets and leave requests to ensure employees are only being paid for the time they are actually working.”
According to the results of the investigation, the fraudulent hours were from 2017 to 2019. The full investigation is available online on the Comptroller's website.
In May 2021, the Putnam County Grand Jury indicted Marvin Montgomery on one count of theft over $10,000, and Joseph Shawn Roberson on one count of theft over $2,500.
