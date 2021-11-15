COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Blood Assurance in Cookeville launched its Platelets for Christmas campaign on Monday to encourage blood platelet donations.
For each person that donates platelets at the W. Broad St. facility during the campaign, the donor center staff will purchase a toy for disadvantaged children living in the area.
“My team and I decided we want to give back and the best thing we can do to get platelet donors through the door is to offer an incentive,” Shelly Dishman, the team leader of the donor center said. “At Christmas time, kids not being able to celebrate the holiday is a real thing. Being able to do this means everything to us and I’m sure it will mean the same to the donors.”
Platelets are an irregular, disc-shaped element in the blood that aids in blood clotting. People with certain blood disorders may not be able to produce healthy platelets on their own.
Platelet donations are needed by patients who experience trauma or bleeding during surgery.
Donations are also needed by patients who are suffering from aplastic anemia, leukemia or are receiving treatment for cancer.
The campaign will run through Dec. 17. Dishman hopes to attain 100 platelet donors.
Platelet donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with parental consent. They must also weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.
Donors should drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal before donating.
To schedule an appointment at the Cookeville facility, call (931) 526-3462 or visit bloodassurance.org/schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.