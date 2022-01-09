NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This is the time of year when people think about starting a diet and losing some weight. It is quickly followed by the time of year when everyone starts falling off their diets.
Obesity Medicine Physician Dr. David Prologo believes that the greatest obstacle to losing weight is convincing your body to get with the program.
“When you abruptly say on January 1, cut your calories and start exercising the body says ‘Whoa, we’re starving here,'” Prologo said. “The body perceives that as a starvation event and the body wants to survive.”
As a result, the body produces the hunger hormone, and it circulates throughout your entire system. The nervous system then sends hunger and food-seeking signals to your brain, which makes you seek food.
“What this is about is getting past a critical point in your effort to lose weight after which it is no longer miserable,” Prologo said. “In the beginning, if you are 250 lbs., 5’5’’, and you embark on a clean eating exercise diet it’s terrible."
According to Prologo, whether your body gives off lots of hunger signals depends on how you’ve previously eaten and exercised.
“On the other hand, if you have been lean your entire life and you go out and exercise and eat clean, it’s not so bad because your body isn’t sending all these overwhelming starvation signals and telling you to seek food,” Prologo said.
To make losing weight easy, fun, and sustainable, people must create change in their bodies by paying attention to biofeedback and recovery.
“This is about creating change in our body so that we can get past a certain point, Prologo said. "After which we feel exactly like these people that we see as we drive down and we see this person on their way to yoga drinking, a kale shake, smiling, and seemingly not miserable."
Rather than try to follow an unchangeable diet and exercise program, Prologo believes that people should implement a “no restart principle.”
This allows people to let the program calibrate around them if there comes a day when they don’t follow the plan.
Instead of quitting after missing a day of exercise or after eating an unhealthy snack, the no restart principle allows for people to take breaks when their body needs to and then return to the dieting plan.
“We allow it to move with us through life because each one of us is an individual and each one of us has external stressors that are different," Prologo said. "So, we can’t follow this unchangeable program."
Dr. Prologo said that it is important to take your time and not get frustrated. It takes time for your body to be okay with the idea of losing weight.
“And then we come right back in there where we left off,” he said. “Eventually, we get to the end, even if it’s 90 days to finish a 30-day program because now we’ve made progress.”
However, once you reach that point and your body is working with you, the results of all the hard work will show.
