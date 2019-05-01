NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A convicted violent sex offender is now accused of shoplifting from Nashville area Home Depot stores, not once or twice but 17 times.
Arrest records show Donald Littlefield is charged in a series of thefts spanning five months. Police said the crimes took place from October 2018 to February 2019.
Littlefield is accused of taking thousands of dollars in tools from Home Depot stores on Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike. Police said he pawned what he stole at a shop in Madison.
Littlefield is also facing charges connected to his status as a sex offender. Arrest records show Littlefield is accused of living too close to a Shelby Street daycare for three days and failure to report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.