CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A convicted sex offender was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a woman in Clarksville.
The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday in the 600 block of Riverside Drive.
The victim, who is in her 20s, said the man got out of his vehicle with his sweatpants pulled down and exposed himself.
Officers found the suspect, later identified as Mario Frederick, at a gas station on Ashland City Road.
Frederick was placed on the sex offender registry after three convictions related to indecent exposure and exploitation of a minor by electronic means. He reportedly has addresses in Nashville and Clarksville.
Frederick, 36 is charged with indecent exposure for this most recent incident. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and was released on $10,000 bond just after 4:30 a.m.
Anyone who believes they have been victimized by Frederick is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.