NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - East Precinct detectives charged convicted robber Jason Johns, Jr., 18, with two counts of aggravated assault after he admitted to shooting at two men Wednesday night in the 800 block of Fatherland Street because police said he felt one of them had "disrespected" him at Weiss Liquors, 824 Main Street.
According to investigators, the victims were a rideshare driver and his passenger.
The victims reported to police that as the passenger went into Weiss Liquors he held the door open for Johns, who gave him an odd look.
When the victims left the liquor store, they were followed by Johns to Fatherland Street.
When the rideshare driver stopped to let out his passenger, police said Johns approached and fired shots toward them from about ten feet away.
The rideshare driver returned fire, striking Johns.
Police said Johns ran away and left the vehicle he had driven up to the scene, a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder that had been reported stolen from a Madison residence on Tuesday.
Neither victim was struck.
Johns, of Indiana Avenue, later arrived at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his arm and chest.
He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and theft.
Johns is being held in lieu of $225,000 bond.
John was convicted of armed robbery when he was 15, police said.
Last year, he was charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery after he admitted to taking a woman's car at gunpoint outside an apartment complex at 3417 Lebanon Pike.
