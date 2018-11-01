NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested Terrell Dequan Stevenson on Wednesday night for the armed robberies of a Dollar General store in West Nashville and a Mapco store in South Nashville.
Metro Police said the 29-year-old Stevenson is a convicted robber and cocaine seller, and is suspected of committing more than a dozen robberies of area businesses last month.
Stevenson received an eight-year suspended prison sentence on a drug conviction in October 2017, and was previously convicted for robbery in 2011 when he received a five-year sentence. In addition to two counts of aggravated robbery, Stevenson is now in jail for unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon and for violating Tennessee's "Crooks with Guns" law.
Investigators said Stevenson robbed the Dollar General at 709 Old Hickory Blvd. and fled in a Honda Civic around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday night. Around 9:11 p.m., he robbed the Mapco store at 15109 Old Hickory Blvd. in Midtown Hills.
When the call came out, Midtown Hills officers went to gas stations on Old Hickory Blvd. in case he struck again. Stevenson's Honda was spotted at the corner of Old Hickory Blvd. and Edmondson Pike around 9:18 p.m. The officer who spotted the car attempted to stop it, but the car sped away.
Several minutes later, Stevenson was spotted by another officer in an unmarked police car turning onto Interstate 65 northbound from Old Hickory Blvd. When the Honda exited Interstate 40 at 28th Avenue. The getaway driver, 32-year-old Martha Coleman, had no idea officers were following her. When they stopped at a red light, officers boxed the car in and Stevenson and Coleman were taken into custody.
Coleman is being charged with being an accomplice in the Dollar General robbery as well as two counts of felony arrest, two counts of aggravated assault and driving with a revoked license. Her bond was set at $230,000.
The businesses Stevenson is believed to have robbed in October include:
- Advance Financial, 1815 Church Street, on October 19th at 10:10 p.m.
- Dollar Tree, 3810 Clifton Ave, on October 23rd at 10:43 a.m.
- Walgreens, 1804 Charlotte Ave, on October 23rd at 11:21 a.m.
- Walgreens, 1809 Antioch Pike, on October 24th at 1:19 p.m.
- Walgreens, 2500 Gallatin Ave, on October 24th at 1:42 p.m.
- Walgreens, 2819 Nolensville Pike, on October 24th at 2:30 p.m.
- CVS, 2645 Franklin Pk, on October 24th at 2:50 p.m.
- Mapco, 481 Old Hickory Blvd, on October 25th at 9:21 p.m.
- Dollar General, 709 Old Hickory Blvd, on October 25th at 9:31 p.m.
- Walgreens, 1801 Gallatin Pike N, on October 26th at 7:50 p.m.
- Backyard Burger, 2744 Elm Hill Pike, on October 26th at 9:09 p.m.
- Walgreens, 5429 Nolensville Pike, on October 28th at 2:44 p.m.
- Shell Market, 731 Harding Place, on October 29th at 7:54 p.m.
If you have any information regarding Stevenson's activities, you're asked to contact Crimestoppers at (615) 742-7463.
