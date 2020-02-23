MARSHALL COUNTY, AL. (WSMV) - According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, a convicted murderer has escaped from his work release program Saturday night.
Daniel Miner escaped from the Childersburg Work Release center near Talladega Saturday night.
Miner is serving a life sentence with possibility of parole after murdering someone in Marshall County in 1994.
The work release is run by the State Department of Corrections.
The work release program is working with the Department of Corrections and Marshals Service to locate this escapee.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the sheriff's office, local police department, or 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.