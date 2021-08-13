CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) – Convicted killer Steven Wiggins sits on death row after a jury sentenced him on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies took Wiggins to prison in the handcuffs of the man he was convicted of killing Dickson County Sergeant Daniel Baker. Wiggins was convicted after police said he shot and killed Baker during a traffic stop in 2018.

After the jury handed down the death sentence to Wiggins, Baker’s family embraced in the courtroom.

“Daniel didn’t get him that day, but he got him today,” Jonathan Bailey, a friend of Baker, said. “I wanted to see those handcuffs put on him one last time, so we’re happy with that.”

In Baker’s handcuffs, Deputies took Wiggins to death row in a vehicle bearing unit 500. That was Daniel’s number, and then, there was the official radio call.

“500 go ahead. In honor of Sgt. Daniel Baker 500 I have one in custody from this location.”

The sentence was what Baker’s family had hoped for, but Wiggin’s defense was seen visibly disappointed. Their client’s brain damage and the terrors of abuse Wiggins suffered as a child - not enough to convince the jury that he deserved to live for his crimes.

“It was very satisfying for us to maybe get to a closure point,” Bailey said

“Although he and Daniel couldn’t have that fight in the streets, we fought in the courtroom, and I think justice will be done.”

During both the trial and sentencing hearing, Wiggins declined to testify.