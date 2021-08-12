CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - After deliberating for more than an hour, the jury has sentenced convicted killer Steven Wiggins to punishment by death and he will be executed by the state of Tennessee.

Closing arguments concluded on Thursday afternoon on the fifth day of the sentencing. Wiggins was found guilty on ten charges connected to the murder of Dickson County Sheriff's deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker.

After the closing arguments, the jury deliberated between life without parole or the death penalty for Wiggins' sentence. The 12-member jury must be unanimous if it elects to sentence Wiggins to death.

The defense rested its case on Wednesday in the sentencing for Wiggins following a day of emotional testimony.

On Thursday, Wiggins' mother Juanita Wiggins, took the stand to convince the jury to spare his life. She detailed the horrors of abuse she and her sons suffered at the hands of Wiggins' father. She said she likely had undiagnosed mental problems.

"It just seemed to get worse and worse and worse to the point that anything was a weapon," Juanita Wiggins said. "There were weapons in the house. He's held guns to our head."

“Crush your enemies, show no mercy”: Prosecutors reveal Wiggins tattoos Prosecutors revealed to a jury two tattoos convicted killer Steven Wiggins received in jail after the murder of Sgt. Daniel Baker - one of which reads: “Ain’t got no time for that, death row.” It also contains the words “Hell bound.”

Juanita Wiggins said she was even beaten while pregnant with Steven. Grade school classmates also took the stand, describing him as an outcast.

Steven Wiggins found guilty on all counts in murder of Dickson County deputy A jury is now deliberating in the capital murder trial of Steven Wiggins, accused of shooting and killing Dickson County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker in 2018.

News 4 is in the courtroom today and will have streaming coverage of the proceedings on all our digital platforms.