NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man found guilty in the murder of a Krispy Kreme delivery driver in 2016 will spend over 70 years in prison.
Sentencing for 21-year-old Daquan Fields was held Wednesday afternoon in criminal court. Fields was convicted by a jury back in August of first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Al Baker, which carries an automatic 60 years in prison.
During sentencing, additional time was considered for his conviction on an aggravated burglary charge which carries an additional 8-12 years in prison. It was to be determined in court if the time would be served at the same time or in addition to the murder conviction.
Assistant District Attorney Pamela Anderson cited a variety of reasons why Fields should receive additional time including that he was a dangerous offender who admitted to selling drugs as his primary income for months prior to the murder, he had previously worked at the Mapco where the crime took place and knew of the store's security protocol, and that he was the leader and triggerman in the murder of Baker on December 4.
Judge Cheryl Blackburn, who presided over the case Wednesday, agreed and sentenced Fields to the maximum time he could receive for the aggravated burglary charge to run consecutively to the 60-year murder sentence.
Faye Baker, the widow of Al Baker, and his sister Doris Hicks testified in court on Wednesday.
“When I first heard, it destroyed my life as well," Baker told the court, “He went to work everyday to take care of me. I can’t let it go.”
The maximum time that Fields would be in prison is 72 years, and Fields would be in his 90s when released.
ORIGINAL STORY from Aug. 23, 2018:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A guilty verdict was reached Thursday for the 2016 murder of a beloved Krispy Kreme driver.
Al Baker was delivering Krispy Kreme donuts on Donelson Pike when he pulled into a Mapco gas station that was being robbed. The gunman walked out, saw Baker in the parked truck, and shot him several times.
Baker managed to drive a short distance, but eventually died from his injuries after making it to a Walgreens parking lot.
Daquan Fields, the shooter, was found guilty for Baker's murder on Thursday.
Fields, 21, was also found guilty of aggravated robbery and reckless homicide. He faces life in prison. His sentencing is in November.
