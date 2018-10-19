Two men were convicted on Thursday night in connection with their role in the murder of Adrin Ohaekwhe in January 2016.
A Davidson County criminal court jury found Kevyn Allen and Glenn Roby Jr. guilty after a few hours of deliberations.
Roby and Ohaekwhe were involved in a drug-related shooting and robbery at a Smyrna home on Jan. 2, 2016, according to police reports.
The investigation showed that Ohaekwe and Roby returned to Nashville after the robbery. Roby contact Allen after the robbery and Ohaekwe was murdered during a disagreement between the men.
Detectives used cell phone tracking tools to place the defendants at the scene.
Ohaekwe was discovered around 6:30 a.m. by a man walking along Old Smith Springs road. Witnesses in the area reported hearing sounds that may have been gunshots around 1:05 a.m.
