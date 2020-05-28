NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a convicted felon on new gun and drug charges.
Police say officers obtained a search warrant for 21-year-old Raymond Bevels, Jr's home in the 170 block of 14th Ave. N. His father, 37-year-old Raymond Bevels, was also present.
Inside the home, police seized three handguns, 985 grams of cocaine, marijuana, 112 ecstasy pills and drug paraphernalia, including scales and five bottles of an agent used to cut drugs.
Both men have been charged with gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony and three counts of drug possession with intent to sell.
Bevels, Jr. is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.
His father, who is also charged with felon in possession of a weapon, is being held on a $90,000 bond. He also has prior weapons and drug convictions.
