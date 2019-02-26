NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A convicted felon has returned to Nashville from federal prison to face a first-degree murder indictment.
John Derrick Martin, 47, is charged in the 1994 shooting death of a witness who was scheduled to testify against him in court.
According to police, 27-year-old Julian R. Clark Jr. was murdered inside his apartment on Brentridge Circle in south Nashville. Investigators said Clark's front door was kicked in and that he was shot multiple times while he was sleeping. This happened on the same day that Martin's trial was scheduled to begin.
The same year, Martin was convicted in a cocaine case and was later convicted on federal drug charges in Arizona.
Martin was indicted for murder in 2002. He is currently being held at the Metro jail without bond.
