FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are searching for a convicted felon who is currently on the run.
WANTED: Nicholas Owens. He’s a convicted felon out on Community Corrections, and he’s on the run. There’s a cash reward for info: https://t.co/CpcSXq9Moy pic.twitter.com/6HatPkCXSh— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) January 13, 2021
Police say Nicholas Owens, 21, fled from his vehicle on foot in the Liberty Pike and Sycamore Drive area after officers attempted to stop the car.
Owens was out of custody on Community Corrections and is currently at large.
Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who might have information on Owens' whereabouts.
If you have information on Owens whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip here.
