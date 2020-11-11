WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff's office is looking for a dangerous convicted felon who fled from police earlier tonight.
The fugitive is a 28 year old light skinned African American male. He is 5'8", 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white basketball shorts, and he is missing one shoe.
Police are looking for him in the area of Centerville Road and Goshen Road.
If you see him, call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.