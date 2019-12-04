Drugs - 12/4/19
LaVergne Police Department

LAVERGNE, TN (WSMV) - LaVergne Police investigators say a convicted felon was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after fighting with police during a traffic stop.

According to police, an officer tried to stop 36-year-old Ricky Whitlow around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Floyd Mayfield Drive and Patty Cove. Whitlow reportedly got out of the car immediately and became combative with officers.

After a brief fight, Whitlow was taken into custody and transported to TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center to be evaluated. Officers on scene were treated for minor injuries.

In the vehicle, officers found a modified weapon and ammunition as well as illegal drugs including suspected gray heroin.

Whitlow was booked into Rutherford County Jail on drug and weapons possession charges as well as resisting arrest. Whitlow was previously charged in Rutherford, Davidson, and Wilson Counties on charges of manslaughter, aggravated robbery, and theft.

