NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A traffic stop late Thursday night led to a 21-year-old and 15-year old being charged for possession of a handgun and marijuana possession.
Metro Police conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima for having an expired temporary license plate with 21-year-old Daizjohn Sawyers and the 15-year-old in the back seats.
Two more passengers were in the backseat of the Maxima.
As officers approached the vehicle, they saw the muzzle of the pistol from beneath a blanket between the two rear seat passengers.
Nobody in the car claimed the gun and marijuana was found on Sawyers' person and the center concole.
The 15-year-old claimed the marijuana in the center console.
Sawyers was charged with felon in possession of a gun and felony marijuana possession while the 15-year-old is charged with juvenile handgun possession and felony marijuana possession.
Sawyers, who has prior felony convictions for vehicle theft, auto burglary and evading arrest, is jailed in lieu of $32,000 bond.
