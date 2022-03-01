NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A convicted felon is back behind bars after he attempted to hit officers with his car before attempting to evade.
On January 27, Specialized Investigations Division Detectives with Metro Nashville Police observed Quinland Foxx, 36, parking at an apartment complex, according to an arrest affidavit.
Foxx was wanted for several outstanding warrants, so police began moving to make an arrest, driving up to Foxx as he parked and turning on their emergency lights.
Once this happened, Foxx backed further into his spot, switched the gear to "drive," and accelerated forward in an attempt to evade arrest.
While attempting to flee, Foxx side-swiped a police vehicle on scene, and nearly ran over two other detectives on foot in the parking lot.
Foxx exited the parking lot onto Dickerson Pike and was stopped a short drive later at Due West Avenue. Four people got out of the vehicle and ran from he scene.
Three of the four occupants were juveniles, and they were apprehended.
Before the car was towed, a search recovered four bags of marijuana weighing 48 grams, a digital scale, and an extended 9mm magazine with 29 bullets, all inside of a bookbag.
In the center console, officers located bags commonly used to sell narcotics, 24 grams of cocaine, and two digital scales.
A second bookbag was located with 113 grams of marijuana, a window punch, 14 additional grams of cocaine and another digital scale.
Items were also thrown from the vehicle, including a Glock 9mm and a Smith & Wesson 9mm. The Glock magazine in the bookbag fit the Glock handgun.
According to the arrest affidavit, Foxx is a convicted felon with various charges including aggravated assault, felony weapon offenses and felony drug charges.
Foxx is now charged with aggravated assault on a first responder with a deadly weapon.
