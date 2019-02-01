NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Detectives arrested a convicted felon on several drug charges on Thursday.
Kendrick Hutton, 33, was allegedly involved in a drug deal in a parking lot on Bell Road.
The Metro Nashville Police Department said they seized 2.5 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, pills and a loaded handgun.
Hutton is being held on several drug and weapons charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.