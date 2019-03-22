FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A convicted felon is facing multiple drug charges in Franklin after being arrested on Wednesday.
Dej-Avery Williams, 22, is charged with felony drug possession, felony evading, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession and driving on a suspended license.
Williams was out on probation and was wanted for allegedly fleeing from officers back in February.
On Wednesday, officers said they found Williams sitting in a parked car with marijuana, multiple plastic bags and a digital scale.
Williams has been released from jail on a $18,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court April 4.
