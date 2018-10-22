A man was arrested Monday for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon when a gun was found in his car, a crime he was let go for in May with a misdemeanor when a gun was found in his car then.
Investigators responded to the White Castle on the 2200 block of Dickerson Pike on Monday morning. Employees told responding officers that 27-year-old Carl J. Fair was refusing to leave the business. Officers found Fair in his car in the parking lot. They attempted to identify him, and upon making contact found he did not have any identification. Officers searched Fair and found .02 grams of a hard white substance inside a $5 bill inside his pocket. Officers asked Fair what the substance was and he replied that it was Molly. Investigators say the substance tested positive for heroin. Investigators said they had probable cause to search the vehicle due to a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers found a blunt and a loaded handgun in the driver's side floor board. He told investigators that the gun was his.
While transporting Fair to booking, he told investigators what his real name was.
Investigators originally let Fair go back in May, after pulling him over for going a high rate of speed on Gallatin Pike with a woman passenger and a small child in the backseat. During the traffic stop, the responding officer found a marijuana roach, two spent .380 caliber shell casings, a live .380 caliber round and a semi-automatic Cobra .380 caliber handgun loaded with five rounds. Fair told that officer that he kept the gun for protection but that it didn't work.
At the time, a check of the defendant's criminal history didn't reveal any felony convictions. The gun, however, was reported stolen out of Memphis. Fair was let go with a misdemeanor, but a later check revealed Fair had a felony conviction for larceny out of North Carolina, and couldn't possess a handgun.
Fair is charged with felony possession of a firearm for the May incident and this most recent incident. He was also charged with theft for the incident back in May, as well as drug possession and criminal impersonation for the most recent incident. He is being held on $16,000 bond.
