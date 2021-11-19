NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An 8-time convicted felon is back in custody after he shot a man three times in an attempt to kill him.
Police were called to the are of 1729 17th Avenue North where they found the victim on the ground with three gunshot wounds to the left side of his body.
The victim, who was hit in the left armpit, left arm, and left leg, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he underwent surgery.
The victim was later able to identify James Starnes, 39, as the suspect.
Starnes is now charged with attempted criminal homicide.
