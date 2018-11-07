NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed Thursday that 41-year-old Jonella Hambrick has been charged with attempted criminal homicide following Wednesday night's shooting on Charles E. Davis Blvd.
Police say Hambrick was in a heated argument with a 22-year-old woman when she pointed a gun at her. Witnesses tell police that as the victim started to walk away, Hambrick shot at her.
The two women struggled over the handgun, and the victim - who has not been identified - was shot approximately three times. She was transported to Vanderbilt where she is recovering from serious injuries. Officials say the injuries were not life-threatening.
Investigators believe the victim and Hambrick know each other, but no known motive is clear at this time. Both women live at the J.C. Napier Homes.
Hambrick is a convicted felon who has previous charges for cocaine possession, aggravated assault, and theft. She is being held in lieu of $80,000 bond.
