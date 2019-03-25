NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested Nathaniel Key, a man they say was given two seven-year probated sentences in July 2017 for selling cocaine.
Undercover investigators were made aware to several drug deals taking place in the area of Gallatin Pike and Gillock Street last Thursday.
While conducting surveillance of the area, they saw Key drive into the area. Another vehicle waiting for him followed as Key drove to a nearby market at Gallatin Pike and Iverson Avenue. It was then that detectives moved in and arrested Key.
A search warrant of Key's home on the 900 block of Matthews Avenue led to the discovery of $43,700 in cash believed to be from drug sales, more than a half pound of pink heroin, six ounces of meth, 24 grams of crack cocaine, 29 grams of powder cocaine, 1 gram of black tar heroin, and three pistols.
Key is now in Metro Jail on $375,000 bond for dealing heroin, and is facing multiple drug and gun charges. He was previously convicted in 2001 of attempted first degree murder in which he received a 17-year sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.