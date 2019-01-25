NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Rutherford County man who police say would travel to Nashville to deal heroin is now in Murfreesboro jail as a result of a joint investigation between Metro Police and Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said 45-year-old Willie Landriel Norris, a convicted cocaine felon, was taken into custody at his Antebellum Drive home in Murfreesboro this week.
It was at the home investigators found $58,000 in cash, 14 guns, more than 10 ounces of heroin, 7 grams of cocaine, 10 ounces of marijuana, 100 various pills, 194 suboxone strips, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia related to the repackaging of drugs. Two of the guns found were reported stolen.
Subsequent searches at a number of Rutherford County storage units linked to Norris led to the seizure of 12 vehicles, which are alleged to have been acquired through drug proceeds.
Norris is charged with possessing heroin and marijuana for resale, and gun possession in the commission of a felony. He is being held in lieu of $180,000 bond.
