NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Convention Center Authority voted on Thursday to give Metro a one-time additional payment of $10 million in funding for Fiscal Year 2020.
“The Authority last year approved $10 million toward Metro conventioneer related expenses as part of our effort to be good community citizens,” said Charles Starks, President/CEO of Music City Center, in a news release. “The additional one-time amount of $10 million brings the total to $20 million we have provided to Metro.”
The vote by the board was unanimous.
At its Thursday meeting, the Convention Center Authority agreed to purchase a third tract of land at 705 Fourth Ave. S. This, along with two previous purchases, gives the CCA approximately 1.75 acres along Lafayette between Fourth and Fifth Avenue South.
In the short-term the land will be utilized as a marshalling yard and additional parking for the Music City Center.
The long-term goal is for the Metro Transit Authority to utilize the site for an additional transit hub on the south side of downtown.
The board also voted unanimously to approve the 2020 fiscal year operating and capital budgets.
The capital budget of around $17 million will include several upgrades to existing facilities, including replacement of some furniture and fixtures within the Music City Center.
“I am very proud our board understands the financial commitment needed to keep the MCC updated for our customers,” said Starks in a news release.
The CCA announced that the Music City Center generated $43,742,361 in direct economic for the city during February, hosting 16 events with 54,259 attendees and generating 23,973 room nights.
