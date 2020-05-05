Following two days of violent weather, some in our community are still putting their lives back together. One business owner in Hohenwald is sharing how he's finding his strength.
In Hohenwald, there's a place right across the street from Bowen Home Center, Hankin's Food Market, and Big John's Pit Bar-B-Q. It's Darrin's C Mart, Sonny Patel's place.
"I have this place for the last 14, 15 years," said Patel. "This community is like family. I love this community."
Sonny's place has just been hit by the unexpected. The wind on Sunday ripped the roof right off Patel's E. Main St. business, leaving him unsure how long it will take to get fixed.
"I really don't have any ideas," he said. "Hopefully, it will be very soon. I feel a little bit sad, but I thank God nobody was hurt. That's my biggest thing, y'know?"
That city Patel loves is showing love right back, with people stopping over for some words of support.
"They feel sorry for us," said Patel.
Every other year, Patel does a giveaway drawing. This year, he's proud to offer a truck to someone in his city. In this time of coronavirus, when so many are hurting, Patel hopes this gesture can have the power to lift spirits in that community he loves.
"Always, this community support us," he said. "I love to help this community."
