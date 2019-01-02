Right now it’s called the Bridge over Broad. Residents are saying Blue Raider Bridge has racial implications and they don’t want that representing their city.
Michelle Willard writes for the Murfreesboro Voice and wrote a column about the bridge at Broad Street and Memorial Blvd.
“It was a sore point when traffic was backing up and the were building it, so let’s lighten the mood a little bit and call it Bridgey McBridgeface and a reader started a petition," Willard tells me.
The petition getting over 1,000 signatures. Now the Rutherford County Commission is taking suggestions for a real name for the bridge. The most popular is Blue Raider Bridge in honor of MTSU. It would also have an MTSU logo, blue and white paint and blue LED lights. Some citizens say this name is too close of a connection to confederate soldier and slave owner Nathan Bedford Forrest. His troops were called "Nathan’s Raiders."
“It’s bothered me my entire life. You don’t have to be a minority to be offended by it," Willard tells me.
County Commissioner Pettus Read says,” Blue Raiders is a play off the Colgate Red Raiders at the suggestion of an MTSU football player who won a naming contest in 1934.”
“MTSU has made steps in the past 10-15 years to distance itself from that image but it’s still there," Willard says.
Steps like renaming a building that had Bedford Forrest written on it.
“It’s something that we need to acknowledge as a community before we name one of the biggest investments we’ve ever made after it," Willard tells me.
The bridge is expected to be officially named by the end of this month.
