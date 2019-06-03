McMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dennis Carter was familiar with trouble.

Trouble with the Tennessee National Guard. Trouble with women all around the world that he'd never met.

Trouble at the Rebel’s Motorcycle Club on Pike Hill Road in Warren County on Saturday night when investigators said 27-year-old Kate Prichard shot and killed him.

It was the end to an outspoken and wickedly humorous life which made Carter a hero to some and a troublemaker to others.

The veteran of the Tennessee National Guard from Monteagle twice appeared in News4 I-Team investigations.

Retired First Sgt. says curse-filled resignation letters stems from ‘toxic leadership’ To black out all of the curse words in retired First Sgt. Dennis Carter’s resignation letter, you need a lot of marker. To hear him read it aloud, you need a lot of bleeps.

In 2016, the retired sergeant discussed the profanity-laced resignation letter he wrote to the Tennessee National Guard, which he also shared on social media.

Carter went on camera to criticize leadership during a News4 I-Team investigation into problems with the guard.

"I'm out, so I don't have anything to lose,” Carter said in 2016.

Carter would do another interview with the News4 I-Team last year when his picture was used worldwide by a scam artist to catfish women.

The scam artist tricked the women into believing they were having a relationship with a lonely soldier who needed money.

When the women learned the truth, they all tried to track down the real Dennis Carter.

Carter said he got at least two calls a month from women overseas.

“What I do is apologize to them and say I'm sorry this happened to you but that's not me," Carter said in 2018.

Warren County sheriff’s deputies said it was too early in their investigation to release any details about Carter’s death, including a possible motive.

On his Facebook page, friends and family have been posting tributes to him since his death, calling him a true friend and a courageous soldier.

In the end, Dennis Carter left them many stories to tell.