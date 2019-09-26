PEGRAM, TN (WSMV) - Pegram Town Council members voted down a controversial rezoning request for a gun country club on Thursday.
The plan was for the membership based business to go near Highway 70 and Stoney Brook Drive. The property backs up to a neighborhood.
Dozens showed up to the town council meeting expressing concerns about the noise, the environment, and property values plummeting if the gun country club was built.
The land, which is private property, is currently zoned for residential. Town council members would have needed to rezone the property to commercial for the business plans to move forward.
A neighbor, Sherrill Eatherly, started a petition asking council members to deny the rezoning request. She gathered more than 100 signatures.
"This is my home. I've lived here since 1991 and I just refinanced my house, so I'm real aware of property values and I don't want it to go down," Eatherly said.
Representatives from The Gun Club of Tennessee said it could have created a positive impact on the city. They also said they were open to adjusting plans for the business and nothing was set in stone.
"There is a flexibility and a malleability to what we do out here that maybe can turn people against it to for it, but maybe turn people against it to tolerate it," Brent Gibbs said.
After the rezoning request was voted down, those with the gun club said they aren't sure if they will find another site in Pegram. They own another one in Williamson County.
