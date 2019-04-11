RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A controversial proposal for a Rutherford County gun range has been pulled.
News4 first brought you this story earlier this week. The original proposal by Bullseye Gun, Gear, and Pawn was looking to place a new gun range and shop on John Bragg Highway.
Neighbors started a petition, claiming the range would bring too much noise to the wooded area.
The proposal was supposed to be discussed at a Board of Zoning Appeals meeting on Wednesday night. However, Bullseye Gun, Gear, and Pawn has now removed the proposal from consideration.
