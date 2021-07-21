NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The removal date for the controversial Nathan Bedford Forrest bust inside the Tennessee state capitol building could be solidified after the state capitol commission meets Thursday.
Right now the bust is still on display inside the capitol, despite the state historical commission voting in March to move it to the Tennessee State Museum.
The vote established that the statue could be removed, but only after a waiting period of 120 days, which ended July 9.
The removal of the bust is now listed as a topic on the capitol commission's meeting agenda for Thursday.
Forrest was a Confederate general, a slave trader and the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.
His bust's removal from the Tennessee state capitol was a topic of debate for years prior to the commission's vote.
