NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting Friday, the controversial Nathan Bedford Forrest bust can be moved from the Tennessee state capitol building at any point.
The vote to relocate the bust from the capitol to the Tennessee State Museum came down in March, but established that the statue could not be moved until after 120 days.
The Tennessee Heritage Protection Act says the final decision to move the bust needs to be posted on the state's website, which happened on March 10 — 121 days ago.
Follow News4 for updates.
